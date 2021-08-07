3 Fleeing Driving Gunfire Hurt in Long Island Car Wash Crash: Police

Bullets were fired at a car Saturday evening on Long Island moments before it crashed, flipping into a car wash off Montauk Highway, authorities say.

Three people inside the 2008 Infinity G35 were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Suffolk County police say.

The victims told police they were driving around 6 p.m. when shots were fired from someone in another moving car in East Patchogue. Moments later the car crashed into the Robo Automatic Car Wash landing on its side.

Hours after the crash, police released details of their preliminary investigation but did not say why the victims were targeted by the shooter.

All three occupants of the Infinity were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Police say none of the victims were hit by bullets.