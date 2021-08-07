Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Suffolk County police

3 Fleeing Driving Gunfire Hurt in Long Island Car Wash Crash: Police

A car lays on its side after crashing into Robo Automatic Car Wash in East Patchogue.
News 4

Bullets were fired at a car Saturday evening on Long Island moments before it crashed, flipping into a car wash off Montauk Highway, authorities say.

Three people inside the 2008 Infinity G35 were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Suffolk County police say.

The victims told police they were driving around 6 p.m. when shots were fired from someone in another moving car in East Patchogue. Moments later the car crashed into the Robo Automatic Car Wash landing on its side.

Hours after the crash, police released details of their preliminary investigation but did not say why the victims were targeted by the shooter.

All three occupants of the Infinity were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Police say none of the victims were hit by bullets.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Suffolk County policeLong Islandeast patchogue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us