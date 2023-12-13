19-year-old indicted for murder of Queens landlady over rent: DA

What to Know A 19-year-old man was indicted for the murder of his landlady in her Queens home after the two argued about rent, the local district attorney said.

Davi Vidal, of East Elmhurst, who is also known as Deiby Vidal, was indicted on a murder in the second degree charge, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday.

According to the charges, on Dec. 4 the landlady, only identified as Leo by the district attorney's office, told a witness that she wanted to speak with Vidal over unpaid rent for an attic unit. She allegedly summoned Vidal to her apartment that evening.

If convicted, Vidal faced 25 years to life in prison. Attorney information for him was not immediately known.

The charge stems from an incident that took place earlier this month, the district attorney's office said.

The following day, at around 5 p.m., the landlady's son came to check on his mother after she missed work and relatives were unable to contact her. When she did not answer her door, the son entered her apartment and found his mother's body at the entrance to the bathroom.

When police arrived at the apartment, they allegedly found Vidal at the scene crying and with scratches on his face.

A subsequent autopsy by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined that the landlady died by strangulation.

"We will seek justice for the brutally murdered victim and her loved ones," Katz said. "The defendant will have to answer to the charge that he violently took her life."