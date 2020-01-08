Crime and Courts
19-Year-Old Charged With Murder of Young NJ Woman Found Shot In Vehicle

The preliminary investigation yielded a possible motive of mistaken identity for the shooting which is still under investigation, prosecutors said

Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

Kerron Parker

What to Know

  • A 19-year-old has been charged with the murder of a young woman who was found shot inside a vehicle in New Jersey last October, prosecutors said
  • Kerron Parker, 19 and from of Franklin Township, has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 20-year-old Monserret Noyola-Narvaez, also from Franklin Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson
  • The preliminary investigation yielded a possible motive of mistaken identity for the shooting which is still under investigation, prosecutors said.

A 19-year-old has been charged with the murder of a young woman who was found shot inside a vehicle in New Jersey last October, prosecutors said.

Kerron Parker, 19 and from of Franklin Township, has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 20-year-old Monserret Noyola-Narvaez, also from Franklin Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson.

Attorney information for Parker was not immediately known.

Prosecutors say that on Oct. 22, 2019, at around 7:20 p.m., Franklin Township Police Department received a 911 call reporting shots fired, along with a vehicle stopped on Phillips Road, in the area of Matilda Avenue in Somerset, New Jersey. 

Responding Franklin Township Police officers found a woman unconscious behind the wheel of the vehicle and observed she had been shot, prosecutors said, adding that she was transported to an area trauma center and listed in critical condition. However, on Oct. 24, 2019, at around 5 p.m., Noyola-Narvaez succumbed to her injuries.

A subsequent investigation was conducted by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, and the Franklin Township Police Department. The preliminary investigation yielded a possible motive of mistaken identity for the shooting which is still under investigation, prosecutors said.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533.

