1 Dead, 2 Others Hurt in Queens Hotel Shooting

The shooting appears to be New York City's first homicide of 2021

One man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a shooting outside a hotel in Queens early on New Year's Day, police say.

Authorities say they got a call about the shooting outside hotel at 82nd Avenue and Queens Boulevard in Kew Gardens about 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found three men with gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to area hospitals. One man was pronounced dead on arrival; a second man is in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his torso, arms and legs; and the third is in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The identity of the man who was killed hasn't been released yet, and it's still not clear what led to the shooting. it's thought to be the year's first homicide in the city.

But it's not the first time the hotel has been a crime scene. The Queens Daily Eagle reports that there were also shootings there in July and August. It's unclear if any of them are connected.

State Rep. Daniel Rosenthal, who represents that part of the borough, is now calling on the hotel to be shut down.

"This hotel has had chance after chance," he said.

