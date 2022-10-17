College Student from Long Island Stabbed to Death At University of Buffalo

A family is devastated and desperate for answers after their son was stabbed to death on a college campus in Buffalo — but neither police nor relatives know why he would have been there.

Tyler Lewis, 19, was a sophomore at Buffalo State College. On the evening of Oct. 14, police said he was attacked at the nearby University of Buffalo. He was stabbed and later died, according to police.

Not many details regarding the stabbing have been shared by police, with one of Lewis aunts saying police "don't know exactly what happened. The details are very sketchy."

Investigators are still unsure why Lewis was at the other school, or why he was targeted. His family, who live in the Long Island village of Baldwin, doesn't know why he would have been at the neighboring university either.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"You send your child to college, you don't expect this. So we want to know what happened," said Caryn Tatham, Lewis' godmother.

University of Buffalo police said that the stabbing did not appear to be random, "but rather a targeted incident between known individuals."

"Everyone is just at a loss of words because he was just not that type of individual," said Tiffany Walker, Lewis' aunt, who described her nephew as kind, caring and humble.

His uncle said the Baldwin High School graduate was studying business and hoped to become a real estate mogul.

"I really hop we find whoever did this because they really have taken a big part of my family," said uncle Ryan Trollinger.

University police have not made any arrests, but did identify a person of interest in the case, a man in his late teens or early 20s. That person is still being sought, as the family pleads for the killer to come forward — and hopes police can find answers.

"I just want to make sure they're doing everything they can to make sure we find out what happened, because there are so many questions we don't know," said Tatham.

Police said that when he was last seen, the person of interest was wearing a mustard-colored shirt with blood stains on it, and cuts all over his face.