City Leaders Demand Woman in Viral Central Park Video Face Charges for False Accusation

What to Know A viral video posted Monday shows a white woman frantically calling police on a black man filming her after he asked her to leash her dog

Amy Cooper, the woman in the video, later apologized for her behavior, which NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio called "racism, plain and simple"

Her employer, Franklin Templeton, fired her Tuesday afternoon, as local leaders called for her to be arrested for filing a false police report

Less than 72 hours after a video went viral showing a white woman phoning the NYPD and falsely accusing a black man of threatening her in Central Park, some city leaders are calling for her to be arrested.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said that Amy Cooper "must be arrested" after the now-former insurance company executive was seen on video making the claims after birdwatcher Christian Cooper asked her to leash her dog while in The Ramble section of the park, which is required.

"Calling police on a black man is too often a death sentence," Adams said. "Send detectives to the victim's house, look at the tape ... and the next stop is send those detectives to Amy's house and put her in handcuffs."

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer echoed those claims, and said she should be charged with filing a false police report. "She contributed to making Mr. Cooper feel unsafe in a park where she was wrong," Brewer said.

Initially there were calls for Cooper to be banned from the park, but city officials said they are not able to do that. Now there is a growing chorus asking to see her face punishment over the incident.

"That woman was so comfortable in her privilege, that even being recorded she felt that nothing would happen," said NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, emotionally making the case on Wednesday that this situation could've ended similarly to the violent arrest of George Floyd that cost him his life. "How dare you — people are dying!"

A white woman called the NYPD and accused a black man of threatening her following an exchange that started when the man asked the woman to leash her dog in Central Park. She's now issuing an apology after the video was seen millions of times. NBC New York's Checkey Beckford reports.

Christian Cooper, no relation to Amy and the subject of her tirade, captured part of the exchange in a video that was posted to Twitter by his sister. Amy is seen asking Christian to stop recording her, or she was going to call the cops and tell them "there's an African American man threatening my life." She repeated the statement several times, each time sounding more distressed, while appearing to call 911 dispatch.

Meanwhile, Christian didn't appear to move any closer to Amy. He told NBC New York that he's an avid bird watcher and was in the popular spot for birders around 8 a.m. Monday morning. He said he only asked Amy to put her dog on the leash in the area where it's required to do so at all times.

"If the habitat is destroyed we won’t be able to go there to see the birds, to enjoy the plantings," Christian explained on Monday night. When Amy refused, he says he offered her dog a treat and started recording the incident.

"The only way they can keep the dog from eating the treat is to put it on a leash," he said. "At some point, she decided I’m gonna play the race card, I guess."

When Christian refused to stop recording her, Amy grabs her dog's collar and moves away from him to call the police, the video shows.

"There is an African American man. I am in Central Park. He is recording me and threatening myself and my dog," she said.

The woman repeats her assertions several times to dispatchers while struggling to keep the dog within her control, lifting the dog up and pulling it by its collar several times.

Christian says he continued recording because he wasn't going to be intimidated. "I'm not going to participate in my own dehumanization. I'm not going to feed into this," he said.

"We live in an age of Ahmaud Arbery where black men are gunned down because of assumptions people make about black men, black people, and I’m just not going to participate in that," Christian tells NBC New York, echoing the online criticism Amy received.

Christian stopped recording after Amy finally puts her dog on a leash. He is heard telling her, "Thank you."

By the time officers arrived, Christian had already left. The NYPD said no complaint or arrests were made after police determined the incident was a "verbal dispute."

The video of the racially charged dispute went viral, with more than 40 million views in less than 48 hours. Amy has now lost her job and her dog, and although the NYPD has said charges will not be filed, she is facing a city human rights investigation.

The New York City Commission on Human Rights sent Amy a letter on Wednesday asking her to cooperate, and it's possible she faces fines, damages and community service orders.

Mayor Bill de Blasio described the video footage as "racism, plain and simple."

The video out of Central Park is racism, plain and simple.



She called the police BECAUSE he was a Black man. Even though she was the one breaking the rules. She decided he was the criminal and we know why.



This kind of hatred has no place in our city. https://t.co/6PP7jIwL1g — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 26, 2020

Speaking exclusively to NBC New York on Monday, Amy says she overreacted but she claimed that Christian was screaming, and that she felt threatened because she didn't know what was in the dog treats.

"I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man, his family," she said in a phone call. "It was unacceptable and I humbly and fully apologize to everyone who’s seen that video, everyone that’s been offended…everyone who thinks of me in a lower light and I understand why they do."

Christian said he accepted her apology.

"When I think about the police, I’m such a blessed person. I’ve come to realize especially today that I think of [the police] as a protection agency, and unfortunately, this has caused me to realize that there are so many people in this country that don’t have that luxury," she continued.

She told CNN on Tuesday that she is "not a racist," and added that she may have been "scared" because of where she was.

"When you’re alone in the Ramble, you don’t know what’s happening. It’s not excusable, it’s not defensible,” she said. Amy released an apology through a public relations service later in the day, saying she “reacted emotionally and made false assumptions about his intentions.”

“He had every right to request that I leash my dog in an area where it was required,” she said in the written statement. “I am well aware of the pain that misassumptions and insensitive statements about race cause and would never have imagined that I would be involved in the type of incident that occurred with Chris.”

As a result of the incident, Amy was first put on administrative leave Monday night by her employer Franklin Templeton, an investment management company, and later fired Tuesday afternoon.

Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately. We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton. — Franklin Templeton (@FTI_US) May 26, 2020

In addition to criticism of racism, Amy also received criticism of animal cruelty because she appeared to be choking her dog for nearly a minute after she grabbed it by the collar.

Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue says Amy adopted the dog a few years ago and has "voluntarily surrendered" the dog while the incident is being addressed.

"The dog is now in our rescue’s care and he is safe and in good health," the rescue said.