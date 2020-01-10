New York

Christmas Ransomware Attack Hit New York Airport Servers

AP

The new Albany International Airport terminal stands almost ready to open in Albany, N.Y., on Friday, May 29, 1998. Officials hope the $72 million project will boost Albany’s image. Semicircular windows dominate the facade of the structure, the airport’s new terminal that debuts June 1. (AP Photo/Tim Roske)

" data-ellipsis="false">

What to Know

  • An upstate New York airport and its computer management provider were attacked by ransomware over Christmas, officials said
  • The attack, which was discovered Christmas Day, encrypted administrative files like budget spreadsheets, but no personal or financial traveler data was accessed, airport officials said
  • According to airport officials, the attack did not affect operations at Albany International Airport, TSA or airline computers

An upstate New York airport and its computer management provider were attacked by ransomware over Christmas, officials said.

Officials at the Albany County Airport Authority announced Thursday that the attack came to light after Schenectady-based LogicalNet reported its own management services network had been breached. From there, the virus spread to the authority's servers and backup servers, encrypting files.

The attack, which was discovered Christmas Day, encrypted administrative files like budget spreadsheets, but no personal or financial traveler data was accessed, airport officials said, nor did it affect operations at Albany International Airport, which the authority oversees, or Transportation Security Administration or airline computers.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Richmond Hill 1 hour ago

92-Year-Old Woman Found on NYC Street Had Signs of Sex Attack, Neck Wounds: Police

Storm Team 4 1 min ago

Record Warmth, Rain on Tap for Weekend After Brief Cold Snap

The airport authority's insurance carrier authorized payment of the bitcoin ransom, which officials would say only was "under six figures," the Times Union reported. It was paid Dec. 30, and two hours later an encryption key was received, allowing the airport authority to restore its data.

The contract with LogicalNet, which the authority has since terminated, included providing security for the airport's system, airport authority CEO Philip Calderone said.

LogicalNet did not respond to request for comment from the Times Union.

The New York State Cyber Command and the FBI were notified of the attack, officials said, and assistance was enlisted from another computer systems contractor.

The same strain of ransomware, Sodinokibi, was used in an attack discovered on New Year's Eve against London-based Travelex, a worldwide foreign exchange services provider.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New YorkAlbanytechnologyairportcomputers
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us