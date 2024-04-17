Children's YouTube star ‘Ms Rachel' fights NYC early childhood education cuts

Beloved children's YouTube star Ms Rachel said she wants to give New York City Mayor Eric Adams a lesson in early childhood funding.

Ms Rachel, who has nearly 10 million subscribers to her YouTube channel, is calling out Adams for cuts to education programs and proposed cuts.

"Here in New York City, our mayor cut $400 million from early childhood education programs and is proposing more cuts," the children's content creator said in a video on her Instagram account.

In response, a spokesperson for the mayor sent a statement defending the city's early childhood program.

"New York City's early childhood system is the most comprehensive in the country, and under the Adams administration, the system is serving more New Yorkers than ever before...we are committed to ensuring that every child who needs a seat has one in our city," city hall said in part in a statement.

Ms Rachel said she is heading to Washington, D.C. to advocate for early childhood funding.

"I want to be the best advocate I can be for families with young children here in New York City," Ms Rachel said.

Ms Rachel creates educational videos branded "Songs for Littles" on YouTube.