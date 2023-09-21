1 dead, dozens hurt after charter bus carrying high school band members crashes on I-84 in NY

One person died and dozens were injured after a charter bus carrying members of a Long Island high school band crashed off a New York highway, according to officials and sources, as the vehicle careened down an embankment off the side of the busy roadway.

The crash occurred just after 1 p.m. Thursday on I-84 near the Orange County town of Wawayanda, though it was not immediately clear what led up to or caused the incident.

A source familiar with the matter said that one person, an adult, died in the crash. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said that 46 people — most of whom were young people — were injured in the rollover, including five young people who were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

The bus was carrying members of the Farmingdale High School band, according to officials from the Long Island school, which was heading to Greeley, Pennsylvania, for a band camp.

New York State Police confirmed the highway was closed at exit 15 for an accident investigation. Police said they were at the scene, but did not provide any other details.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.