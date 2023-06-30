Bugs swarm NYC streets already grappling with haze from Canadian wildfires

What to Know While it may be hard to see the skyline amid the Central Park haze, it may be easier to see the latest thing to plague New York: bugs!

The bugs went viral on social media, with users asking "can anyone explain what is happening in nyc right now with these bugs/gnats?" and "what's next?" when it comes to the peculiar sight.

However, health officials say there is nothing to fear.

“I wanted to dodge them. One of them flew in my nose and it was not pleasant," Martine Perez, from the Upper East Side, told News 4 New York.

“While this may be annoying these insects do not present a known public health risk. We are looking into these bugs and will share any important health information," a spokeswoman for the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

In a NY Times report, Dr. Corrie Moreau, a Cornell University professor in entomology, said she believed the insects, which are green or white in color, are aphids looking to mate.

According to the report, these insects emerge to coordinate reproduction.

“It is unusual that there are so many of these aphids swarming this year,” Moreau is quoted in the NY Times report. “It is because of the mild winter.”

This swarm of bugs, which has many New Yorkers on edge, comes amid the unhealthiest air of the week across the state brought on by the wildfires in Canada.

The infamous AQI — or Air Quality Index — reached above 150 Friday. If it hits 200 the state activates a text alert system advising people to avoid outdoor activity. Especially those with respiratory or heart issues.

The big question is twofold: just how long will the bad air quality -- and the bugs -- stick around?