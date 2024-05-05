14-year-old girl killed, 5 other teens injured in shooting in Buffalo

A 14-year-old girl was killed and five other teenagers were wounded in a shooting that took place in a parking lot in Buffalo, police said.
Officers responded to the shooting just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Buffalo police. Details about what prompted the gunfire were not immediately available.
The 14-year-old girl from Buffalo who died and four other people with gunshot wounds were transported to a hospital, police said. A sixth teenager — a 16-year-old boy — was grazed by gunfire but declined medical treatment, police said.
A 15-year-old boy from Buffalo was in critical condition. The other victims who were wounded — three boys — all were listed in stable condition.
The six teenagers ranged in age from 14 to 16 years old.
