Man shot in the head on subway platform in Brooklyn during afternoon rush hour

A man was shot on a subway platform in Brooklyn during the afternoon rush hour Thursday, according to the NYPD.

Police started receiving 911 calls shortly before 5 p.m. of a man shot in the head, a law enforcement source tells NBC New York.

It happened in downtown Brooklyn on the northbound G train platform at the Hoyt & Schermerhorn station, police said. A person of interest was taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene, sources tell News 4.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and impacting travel through the area.

The MTA said G trains are skipping the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station in both directions, while C service is suspended and A trains are disrupted. The MTA is advising G train riders to use nearby Bergen St.

While NYPD conducts an investigation at Hoyt-Schermerhorn Sts:

A trains are severely disrupted, and there's no northbound service from Broadway Junction to Jay St.



C service is suspended.



G trains are skipping Hoyt-Schermerhorn Sts in both directions.



Read the 🧵 for more: pic.twitter.com/oJwv2dTfVF — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) March 14, 2024

LIRR is cross-honoring MetroCard holders and OMNY users between Penn Station/Grand Central Madison and Jamaica; between Penn Station/Grand Central Madison and Atlantic Terminal; and between Penn Station/Grand Central Madison and Far Rockaway, according to the MTA.