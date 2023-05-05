Man Seen With Possible Rifle on Brooklyn Roof Sparks Hours-Long Standoff: NYPD

A man toting what appeared to be a rifle atop a Brooklyn rooftop sparked a major emergency response Friday morning, with the NYPD warning people to avoid the area as SWAT teams flooded the scene.

Cops responding to a 911 call of shots fired at a multi-story residence on Bedford Avenue, near Avenue Y, around 5:45 a.m. saw the man on the roof with what appeared to be a gun, authorities said.

He climbed down from the roof and surrendered after an hours-long standoff. It's not clear what transpired between NYPD officers arriving at the scene and that surrender around 10:30 a.m.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed the suspect emerge from his home with his hands in the air.

No firearms were recovered, police said. Their investigation is ongoing.