NYPD

Man Seen With Possible Rifle on Brooklyn Roof Sparks Hours-Long Standoff: NYPD

It was an hours-long standoff, but the NYPD says no firearms have been recovered. Here's what we know

By NBC New York Staff

brooklyn standoff
Citizen app

A man toting what appeared to be a rifle atop a Brooklyn rooftop sparked a major emergency response Friday morning, with the NYPD warning people to avoid the area as SWAT teams flooded the scene.

Cops responding to a 911 call of shots fired at a multi-story residence on Bedford Avenue, near Avenue Y, around 5:45 a.m. saw the man on the roof with what appeared to be a gun, authorities said.

He climbed down from the roof and surrendered after an hours-long standoff. It's not clear what transpired between NYPD officers arriving at the scene and that surrender around 10:30 a.m.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed the suspect emerge from his home with his hands in the air.

No firearms were recovered, police said. Their investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

NYPDBrooklyn
