Brooklyn smoke shop shooter kills man in store, then calls 911 to apologize: cops

Authorities are looking for the person who shot and killed a 36-year-old man in a Brooklyn smoke shop after a misunderstanding, according to the NYPD.

Police say Desmond Francis was shot in the chest at the Sutter Avenue location Monday.

The circumstances remain under investigation, but the NYPD says the shooter called 911 to express remorse. The individual still hasn't been caught.

According to police, the incident started as some sort of misunderstanding. There was a playful altercation, police said, and the shooter apparently mistook Francis' actions for those of someone else.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.