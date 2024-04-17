No arrests after gunmen on scooters kill 1 person, injure 3 others in the Bronx

Police continue to search for the two gunmen who shot four people Tuesday evening in the Bronx while riding on the back of scooters, the NYPD said.

The two gunmen were passengers on the back of scooters moving down Mt. Eden Ave. just after 6 p.m. when they open fire on four men standing on the corner at Townsend Ave, police said.

One of the victims, identified as 29-year-old Miguel Doleo of the Bronx, was shot in the chest, according to the NYPD, who said he died after being taken to BronxCare Health System. The three other victims, who range in age from 23- to 37-years-old, were each shot in the leg and were taken to nearby hospitals, police said.

At a Tuesday evening press conference, officials said the gunmen fired approximately 10 rounds and wore masks and hoodies. Officers said it was too early to determine a motive for the shooting.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

As of Wednesday morning, police said there were no arrests in the case and the investigation is ongoing. Police continue searching for the two gunmen and the two drivers of the scooters.

Later Tuesday, in an unrelated case, a person was killed when his scooter crashed with a car while the scooter driver was trying to get away from the police, the NYPD said. Police said the scooter operator, later identified as 34-year-old Cesar Alfonso, was attempting to escape from police when his scooter crashed into a Kia traveling westbound on Waring Avenue in the Bronx. Officers had been trying to stop Alfonso, who police said was operating the scooter with an unauthorized plate and in "a reckless manner."

After the crash, police took Alfonso into custody when he had a medical episode and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into that incident is also ongoing.

The NYPD said it has taken 9,500 scooters, dirt bikes and ATVs off the streets so far this year, including 2,500 in the Bronx alone, and has made 1,300 arrests involving people who commit crimes on scooters. NYPD community response teams will return to the area of the Bronx where last night's shooting happened to focus on people riding on illegal scooters.