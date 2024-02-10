Bronx mother fatally shot in back after answering door, sons wounded: NYPD

A mother was shot in the back while trying to run from her killer moments after answering her doorbell early Saturday morning, police say, and her two boys were wounded in the violent commotion.

Police responded to the Bronx around 5 a.m. for reports of a shooting on East 203rd Street. Arriving officers found a 40-year-old woman in grave condition and her two boys, 8 and 16, with gunshot wounds.

According to a preliminary investigation, detectives suspect the woman's boyfriend approached the home early in the morning and rang the doorbell. After the woman answered the door, she saw him pull out a pistol and turned to run away. That’s when police say he shot her several times in the back.

In the chaos, the 8-year-old was shot in the arm and the 16-year-old was shot in the butt, police and fire department spokespersons reported. They were taken to local hospitals and were expected to recover.

Police said the woman was rushed to the hospital but life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

The suspected gunman, not yet identified by officials, was still on the run several hours after the shooting. He’s believed to be in his 30s, and was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket and brown boots.