Fire guts Dunkin' Donuts in the Bronx as flames leap from luxury rooftop in SoHo

Fires in the Bronx and Manhattan kept emergency personnel busy early Thursday, with more than 100 firefighters battling flames at a Dunkin' Donuts and others tackling a rooftop blaze at a luxury building in SoHo.

No injuries were reported in either of the fires, which broke out within about an hour of one another.

Firefighters were first called to Third Avenue in the Bronx around 5 a.m. for a fire in a Dunkin' Donuts that appeared to have spread to other businesses. It's not clear what sparked the fire, but it was out within a few hours.

FDNY members are currently operating at a 3-alarm fire at 3033 3rd Avenue in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/MpMjls0syJ — FDNY (@FDNY) June 20, 2024

Over in SoHo, about an hour later, firefighters were called to a five-story luxury building on Broome Street for a rooftop fire. That fire spewed thick black smoke into the air that could be seen from miles away.

The cause is under investigation.

