Concorde jet set to travel down Hudson River Thursday as it returns home to Intrepid Museum

On Thursday, the Concorde will be transported by barge from Weeks Marine in Jersey City, where it was parked Wednesday, past the Statue of Liberty, World Trade Center, Hudson Yards, and other West Side landmarks of Manhattan before arriving at Pier 86.
Members of the public will be able to visit Pier 86 starting at 8 a.m. to get in place for a glimpse of the supersonic jet's arrival.
The Concorde, long known as as the fastest commercial aircraft in the world, arrived at the museum in 2003 and has become a main attraction there.
Tours of the Concorde at the Intrepid Museum are set to resume April 4.
