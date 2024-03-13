Concorde jet set to travel down Hudson River Thursday as it returns home to Intrepid Museum

The famed British Airways Concorde from the Intrepid Museum will be making its way down the Hudson River on Thursday and back to its home after a months-long restoration in Brooklyn.

The Concorde was removed by crane from its place on the Intrepid in August and brought by barge to the GMD Shipyard in Brooklyn Navy Yard. The restoration work on the Concorde, included removal of the aircraft's paint coating, sanding, and recoating the jet, according to the museum.

On Thursday, the Concorde will be transported by barge from Weeks Marine in Jersey City, where it was parked Wednesday, past the Statue of Liberty, World Trade Center, Hudson Yards, and other West Side landmarks of Manhattan before arriving at Pier 86.

Members of the public will be able to visit Pier 86 starting at 8 a.m. to get in place for a glimpse of the supersonic jet's arrival.

The Concorde, long known as as the fastest commercial aircraft in the world, arrived at the museum in 2003 and has become a main attraction there.

Tours of the Concorde at the Intrepid Museum are set to resume April 4.

BAYONNE, NEW JERSEY - MARCH 13: A retired British-Airways Concorde supersonic airliner is moved on a barge up the Hudson River on March 13, 2024 seen from Bayonne, New Jersey. The Concorde, one of a fleet of seven once owned by British-Airways, departed the Brooklyn Navy Yard following a months-long restoration project at the GMD Shipyard en route to the Weeks Marine in Jersey City, N.J. for overnight storage before it is returned to the Intrepid Museum. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)