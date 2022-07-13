Child, Woman Killed in Hudson River Boat Capsize Identified as Tragic New Details Emerge

What to Know The NYPD identified the 7-year-old boy and 47-year-old woman killed in a Hudson River boat capsize as Julian Vasquez and Lindelia Vasquez; they weren't mother and son but their relationship wasn't immediately clear

Police had said the two were trapped under the boat and couldn't get out; the other 10 boaters were pulled from the water and three were said to be in critical condition

An investigation into the accident, which happened right in front of the USS Intrepid, is ongoing

Authorities have released the identities of the woman and child killed in a Hudson River charter boat accident a day ago as their investigative focus turns to what exactly went wrong in the waters off midtown Manhattan a day ago, the NYPD said Wednesday.

Lindelia Vasquez, 47, and 7-year-old Julian Vasquez, relatives visiting from Colombia, were trapped under the private fishing boat when it flipped over in the Hudson near Pier 86, in front of the USS Intrepid in the middle of the afternoon.

The two who died weren't mother and son, according to the NYPD, but their familial relationship wasn't immediately clear. Officials said a group of family and friends had chartered the boat out of New Jersey earlier in the day.

Lindelia Vasquez and Julian Vasquez were among the 1 aboard who found themselves in the water when the boat capsized around 2:45 p.m. Nearby ferries raced to the scene to help police and fire department rescuers get people out of the choppy waters.

Three people, including the captain of the 18-foot vessel, were said to have been critically injured in the accident. No updates were immediately available on their condition Wednesday.

The owner of the boat was following behind on a jet ski, authorities said, and rushed to call for help from ferries at the nearby NY Waterway terminal after seeing the boat flip over. Two ferries came to the aid of the people in the water, who were left clinging to the capsized craft, the hull seen still bobbing in the river.

In all, 13 people were pulled from the water, including the man on the jet ski. The 7-year-old boy and the 48-year-old woman were trapped under the boat, unable to get out. They were rushed to local hospitals in critical condition after dive crews from the NYPD and FDNY were able to finally reach them, but were later pronounced dead.

The 11 others were injured, with the captain of the boat in critical condition, according to authorities. The extent of the other injuries was not immediately known. They were ushered away still in their bathing suits, heartbroken by the losses.

“Our hearts go out to a group of people who were just using the water in our city,” Mayor Eric Adams said at the news conference. “This is a devastating moment for them and those who were part of the families that were there...The water is an enjoyable part of New York, but it can be a dangerous place."

What caused the boat to capsize is under investigation, said Inspector Anthony Russo, commanding officer of the New York Police Department’s Harbor Unit. Investigators planned to look at the water conditions and the boat's capacity to determine what went wrong on the river, where boat wakes and currents pose constant challenges.

Authorities said they are looking to see whether the boat was overloaded with passengers, and if weather played a role during the windy day.

“There's a lot of commercial and recreational traffic during the day here. We also have a lot of people on Jet Skis, kayaks,” Russo said. "The Hudson River is always a dangerous place to operate."

NY Waterway said that all its routes have resumed normal service.