Best fall foliage spots in NY: Map shows when and where peak leaf-peeping will be

The temperatures are cooling off (a bit), days are getting shorter, kids are back in school: Fall has arrived.

Aside from those, there is one other sure-fire sign that autumn has hit the northeast: leaves are starting to change colors.

Those changes will mostly remain in Upstate New York and the rest of northern New England until around the start of October. The Adirondacks, Catskills, Thousand Island Seaway, Central New York, greater Niagara and the Albany/Saratoga regions have begun to show signs of fall, with the foliage just starting to show up.

Now there is a new tool to track what the best spots are for leaf-peeping each week. The weekly report is compiled by volunteer observers for the Empire State Division of Tourism's "I 💗 NY" program.

Many places are just starting to see changes in leaves, though areas closer to NYC may not start changing until October. Track the changes using the interactive map at this site.