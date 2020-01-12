Beloved Soccer Coach Dies in Rockland County Fire: Officials

What to Know Junior varsity soccer coach and security guard Venel Edouard died in an early-morning house fire in Ramapo, officials said

Edouard was a coach and security guard at Spring Valley High School, the school confirmed

Spring Valley High School plans to hold a vigil for Edouard on its field at 1 p.m. on Sunday

A beloved soccer coach died in a fire in Rockland County early Saturday morning, police and the high school he worked at said.

Police on Saturday said a man died after flames engulfed a home on Rockland Lane in Ramapo around 5:30 a.m.

In social media posts, Spring Valley High School identified the man as Venel Edouard, a “beloved junior varsity soccer coach.”

Edouard also worked as a security guard at the school, according to LoHud.

“Venel was vital to our high school’s security team and was a caring soccer coach for the last 11 years,” the school wrote.

“Yesterday, we lost a beloved friend, colleague, coach and mentor. Venel Edouard, you will be missed by all. We love you,” another post read.

Spring Valley High School plans to hold a vigil for Edouard on its field at 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to an Instagram post.

Counselors will be available at the school from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.