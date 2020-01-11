Man Dead After Early Morning House Fire

A man died in a house fire early Saturday morning in Ramapo.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., several fire departments responded to a fully engulfed house fire on Rockland Lane, fire officials said.

The Ramapo Police Department said the first 911 calls reported a man was trapped inside of the house.

Crews were able to control the fire and eventually extinguish the flames.

Officials did not immediately release the victim's name Saturday.

The police said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.