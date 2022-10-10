NYC Concerts: What to Know About BRIC's Annual JazzFest in Brooklyn

Looking for some live music — and maybe one more outdoor concert before it gets too chilly? Brooklyn has you covered.

Brooklyn Information & Culture, a.k.a. BRIC, is kicking off their eighth annual JazzFest at BRIC House in Fort Greene from Oct. 20-22.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the three-day festival promises to bring together jazz world legends, rising stars and emerging musical geniuses. This year’s festival will feature some big names like Lizz Wright, José James, Maurice Brown, Freelance and more.

After resorting to virtual performances during the pandemic, the festival returned to in=person performances in 2021. And this year, BRIC is adding a new part to the festival: One week before it starts, BRIC is hosting a free outdoor concert featuring Burnt Sugar The Arkestra Chamber.

“BRIC Jazzfest is a great example of how careful and thoughtful curation can meet inspiring vision. We're committed to supporting both emerging and established artists, exploring new sounds and energies, and defining and redefining what jazz itself means," said BRIC President Wes Jackson.

The 2022 #BRICJazzFest full lineup has arrived, with new additions just announced! Our eighth annual acclaimed marathon Jazz festival will take place October 20-22 across three days and two stages.



Get tickets before they sell out! https://t.co/VqX3njPv5w pic.twitter.com/fhXmxPJFJX — BRIC (@BRICbrooklyn) September 7, 2022

As of Sept. 2022, proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test is required to enter the BRIC House.

For more information and tickets to the free concert, click here. For more information on this year’s full artist lineup, click here.