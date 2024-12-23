Travel

Amtrak delays continue along Northeast Corridor ahead of Christmas holiday

By NBC New York Staff

A day after Amtrak suspended part of its Northeast Corridor service due to downed overhead wires, the railroad is still experiencing delays.

Amtrak said it was addressing "signal power issues" on Monday for the tracks in and out of New York Penn Station. As a result, trains are dealing with single tracking and are delayed coming and going from New York.

In addition trains between D.C. and Boston are being impacted by crew issues left over from yesterday's cancellations.

"This is an ongoing situation; crews are actively working on resolving this issue. Please note that plans are fluid and may change, and we will notify customers affected as soon as possible," Amtrak said in a service advisory.

A number of trains were canceled for Monday due to the signal problems.

Amtrak said it does not have an estimated time of resumption for its normal schedule.

The rail company said impacted customers can change their train times without additional charges.

"Customers with reservations on affected trains will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak will waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL."

Travel
