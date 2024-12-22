Amtrak suspends service between NYC and Philly due to downed wires

Amtrak suspended part of its northeast service on Sunday due to downed overhead wires.

Train service was shuttered between New York Penn Station and Philadelphia through most of the morning. Service was initially estimated to resume around 10 a.m., but a recent update pushed that estimate to 1 p.m.

The rail company said impacted customers can change their train times without additional charges.

"Customers with reservations on affected trains will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak will waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL."

The service disruption comes during a busy travel weekend. With Christmas and Hanukkah just days away, the number of travelers is likely much higher as people head out for the holidays.

ALERT UPDATE: Service remains temporarily suspended between New York (NYP) and Philadelphia (PHL) due to downed overhead wires. The estimated time for the tracks to be reopened is scheduled for 12 p.m. (EST). We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) December 22, 2024

