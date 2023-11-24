New Jersey

American Dream Mall reopens after being evacuated due to bomb threat on Black Friday

By Tracie Strahan and Jennifer Vazquez

American Dream Mall, the massive shopping and entertainment destination located in northern New Jersey, was evacuated because of a bomb threat on the morning of Black Friday.

In a post on X, formally known as Twitter, Gov. Phil Murphy said that New Jersey State Police were investigating the threat and everyone should evacuate "out of an abundance of caution."

A public safety alert from New Jersey State Police was sent out at around 8:15 a.m. urging everyone in the mall, including employees, to evacuate.

About an hour later, police gave an all clear saying that the situation was resolved and the facility is safe.

Additional information was not immediately available.

In a subsequent X post, Murphy said the mall was reopened after law enforcement determined there was "no imminent threat." However, he said the situation remains under investigation.

American Dream, located in East Rutherford, next to MetLife Stadium, is a retail and entertainment destination that features indoor amusement parks, restaurants and over 100 stores, including luxury brands.

