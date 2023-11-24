American Dream Mall reopens after being evacuated due to bomb threat on Black Friday

American Dream Mall, the massive shopping and entertainment destination located in northern New Jersey, was evacuated because of a bomb threat on the morning of Black Friday.

In a post on X, formally known as Twitter, Gov. Phil Murphy said that New Jersey State Police were investigating the threat and everyone should evacuate "out of an abundance of caution."

The @NJSP is investigating a bomb threat at the American Dream Mall.



If you’re on site, all customers, tenants, and employees should follow guidance from law enforcement and walk to the nearest exit and safely evacuate the building out of an abundance of caution. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 24, 2023

A public safety alert from New Jersey State Police was sent out at around 8:15 a.m. urging everyone in the mall, including employees, to evacuate.

About an hour later, police gave an all clear saying that the situation was resolved and the facility is safe.

Additional information was not immediately available.

In a subsequent X post, Murphy said the mall was reopened after law enforcement determined there was "no imminent threat." However, he said the situation remains under investigation.

Update: The matter is still under investigation, but law enforcement has determined there is no imminent threat at American Dream at this time. The @NJSP has reopened the mall.



We will remain vigilant to ensure everyone stays safe this holiday season. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 24, 2023

American Dream, located in East Rutherford, next to MetLife Stadium, is a retail and entertainment destination that features indoor amusement parks, restaurants and over 100 stores, including luxury brands.