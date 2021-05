An AMBER Alert was issued in New Jersey for an infant girl last seen late last month.

Authorities are searching Chinna Payne, who was last seen in East Orange on April 23, and who may be with Damion Payne, a 27-year-old man described by authorities as a suspect in the disappearance. He was allegedly driving a 2016 white Nissan Altima with Virginia Plates VPF6043. Authorities warn that he is armed.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding Chinna Payne to dial 911.