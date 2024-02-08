Amazon worker knifed in face in brazen NYC attack

An Amazon worker was attacked on the job -- stabbed in the face by a suspect who walked up to the 23-year-old victim from behind -- didn't say a word -- and sliced him from his lip to his earlobe, according to police reports.

Surveillance video captures the attack that left William Herrera, a young father from Yonkers, scarred for life.

Herrera says he was delivering Amazon packages to an apartment building on Valentine Avenue in the Bedford section of the Bronx when he was attacked two weeks ago.

Grainy footage shows the suspect dressed in black approach Herrera on the sidewalk and jab out with an object in his right hand. The two struggle. Herrera moves to run around the Amazon van and the suspect follows him out of view.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Herrera, who is bleeding profusely from his face, flags down an officer until an ambulance arrives.

Now he's got a six-inch scar.

"I got to look every day in the mirror and see this on my face," Herrera said. "I've never had one stitch in my entire life and the first time I got a stitch, I got 110 stitches?"

The 23-year-old says his attacker seemed bent on wounding him, rather than potentially lifting something from the unlocked Amazon van behind him.

"My van was completely open. He could have took the whole van if he wanted to," Herrera said. "He didn't take nothing. He just wanted to cut me, I guess."

Herrera says he is now worried about his own safety when in the Bronx, and he is fearful that the stabber may come upon another unsuspecting New Yorker.

His wife, Lauren Soriano, who is pregnant with their second child, said, "I just hope that they catch him. So we can get justice."

The couple also has a 2-year-old son.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.