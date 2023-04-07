NYPD: Cop Shooter Nabbed After Lyft Ride From Scene Leaves 2-Borough Evidence Trail

A 22-year-old Queens man with no known criminal history has been arrested in connection with the brazen daylight shooting that wounded a rookie NYPD officer in the same borough earlier this week, thanks in part to surveillance video that showed him catch a Lyft not far from the scene, top department officials announced Friday.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody in the Bronx Thursday night by deputies and task force officers from the U.S. Marshals and the New York-New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced. How he was identified and captured after less than 30 hours on the run, she said, was a product of excellent police work and collaboration with federal partners -- and investigators detailed the case narrative.

The suspect, identified as Devin Spraggins, allegedly opened fire on 22-year-old NYPD officer Brett Boller, who was flagged down by an MTA bus driver, along with another officer, near 161st Street and Jamaica Avenue Wednesday afternoon because two riders got into a fight over a seat.

The two cops approached the bus as Spraggins ran out the front door.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The rookie cop, who has just three months on the job, was able to catch up to him, and a brief struggle ensued, officials said. Spraggins allegedly then fired one shot, striking him near the right hip. Cellphone video from the scene showed the frantic moments as fellow officers carried Boller to safety. The other officer then fired twice.

The suspect took off on 161st Street and ran into a parking garage. Once inside, he flung off some of his clothing, including his jacket and a black mask, in what Sewell described as an apparent effort to disguise himself. But, she added, "He did not evade our reach."

That's because surveillance cameras showed a man believed to be the suspect get into a black Nissan at 161st Street and Hillside Avenue. The NYPD identified the vehicle as a Lyft for hire and tracked the dropoff to a private home on 215th and 62nd streets, officials said. Investigators looked up the property and found social media accounts linked to the people associated with it. From there, they were able to make a possible identification of their suspect.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home and recovered sneakers believed to belong to the suspect. The man was not in the home when they arrived, but NYPD officials say the warrant yielded a trove of evidence that ultimately led them to a Bronx address also apparently linked to him. Spraggins was there, and apprehended.

Recovered from that location was a 9 mm handgun, investigators said. A 9 mm shell casing and 9 mm magazine were recovered from the initial shooting scene, officials added, and ballistics results are pending. They expect a match.

The suspect is expected to officially be charged later Friday with attempted murder of a police officer, criminal possession of a loaded weapon and obstruction. Attorney information wasn't clear Friday.

Spraggins' apprehension came the same evening authorities announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction -- then doubled it to $20,000 the same day.

He wasn't known to the NYPD prior to this case and has no known arrest record, officials said. They described him as a transient who also has some connections in the Poughkeepsie area.

Boller, meanwhile, underwent surgery for his injury. He is expected to make a full recovery, Sewell said, though noted it would be a "lengthy" one. Officials said he and his family were grateful for the arrest.