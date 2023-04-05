NYPD Officer Expected to Be OK After Being Shot in Leg; 1 Person in Custody: Sources

An NYPD officer has been shot in Jamaica, Queens, according to law enforcement sources.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on 161st Street. The rookie officer, who has been policing the streets for three months, was taken to Jamaica Hospital.

Law enforcement sources say that the officer was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.

One person is in custody and is being questioned in connection with the shooting. Police are searching for another suspect, according to the sources.

The incident apparently started on an MTA bus, when the bus driver flagged down police for an unknown reason, according to sources. The suspect ran from the bus and officers chased him on foot. According to law enforcement sources, at some point during the chase, the shooter fired at police, hitting the rookie cop in the leg.

Streets were closed off in the surrounding area of Jamaica Avenue and 161st Street due to the police response and subsequent investigation.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and police officials are expected to hold a press conference around 6 p.m. to share additional details.