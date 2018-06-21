Woman Stabs 2 Men Outside School, Playground, Gets Cuffed a Block Away: NYPD - NBC New York
Woman Stabs 2 Men Outside School, Playground, Gets Cuffed a Block Away: NYPD

Charges are pending against the attacker, police say

Published 2 hours ago

    Two men were stabbed by a woman just steps from a Manhattan school and playground late Wednesday.

    It’s not clear what led the woman to stab the duo around 7:45 on West 92nd Street on the Upper West Side, but they say they caught up to her about a block away on 93rd Street and slapped handcuffs on her.

    The two men were rushed to an area hospital, where they are in serious condition, officials said. They are being treated for stab wounds to their stomach.

    The woman’s identity has not been released, but police said charges are pending against her.

    Police continue to investigate.

