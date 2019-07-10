A woman was killed after getting into an argument on a Manhattan-bound 3 train in Brownsville, her body found in a pool of blood. The suspect has been arrested. NBC 4 New York's Wale Aliyu reports.

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 30-year-old mother on a subway platform in Brooklyn.

Mia Simmons was charged late Tuesday with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Latanya Watson a day earlier. Authorities have said the two got into some sort of argument and it turned violent, leaving Watson stabbed in the face, neck and arm at the Sutter Avenue station Monday.

It wasn't clear whether the two knew each other previously or what they had been fighting about.

Cops took Simmons, who cut her arm in the tussle, into custody after following a "trail of blood" to an apartment near the scene, officials said. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Mother Stabbed to Death on NYC Subway Platform

Police say they do not believe the suspect and the victim knew each other at all. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019)

Cellphone videos of the scene showed emergency personnel carrying the victim down the stairs from the platform with many onlookers nearby. She was transported to Brookdale Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Watson's grieving fiance was at the scene early Tuesday and told News 4 Watson was the mother of a 12-year-old child and that she had worked at the Fairway supermarket in Red Hook.