Woman Stabbed to Death on Brooklyn Subway Platform

An investigation is ongoing but the victim may have tried to pepper spray the unidentified suspect, police say

A 30-year-old stabbing victim has died following an argument on the train in Brooklyn that spilled out onto the subway platform.

Police say the woman suffered stab wounds to the face, neck and arm after an argument with the suspect turned violent at Sutter Avenue 3 Line station around 9:17 p.m. Monday. An investigation is ongoing but the victim may have tried to pepper spray the unidentified suspect.

Cellphone videos of the scene showed emergency personel carrying the victim down the stairs from the platform with many onlookers nearby. She was transported to Brookdale Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the argument or whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police did not provide any identification of the suspect and there has been no arrests.