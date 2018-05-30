Cellphone video shows a woman crashing into the gate of a school in Queens, then emerging with a toddler

Police are investigating a bizarre crash in Queens in which a driver allegedly slammed into the gate of a middle school, handed a toddler to a stranger and then ran away, sources say.

A woman in her 20s crashed a gray Honda Civic into the gate at M.S. 210 at 101st Avenue and 93rd Street in South Ozone at about 6:30 p.m., according to law enforcement sources.

No one was hurt, but when she got out of the car, she took a 1-year-old child out of the car and handed the little girl to a stranger, allegedly saying, "I'm going to be arrested" before running away on foot, the sources said.

Police arrived and took the child to the hospital; she's expected to be OK.

The driver has not been found.