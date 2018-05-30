Woman Crashes Into NYC School Gate, Hands Toddler to Stranger and Runs Off: Sources - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Crashes Into NYC School Gate, Hands Toddler to Stranger and Runs Off: Sources

By Marc Santia

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Crashes Into NYC School Gate, Hands Toddler to Stranger and Runs Off: Sources
    Cellphone video shows a woman crashing into the gate of a school in Queens, then emerging with a toddler

    Police are investigating a bizarre crash in Queens in which a driver allegedly slammed into the gate of a middle school, handed a toddler to a stranger and then ran away, sources say. 

    A woman in her 20s crashed a gray Honda Civic into the gate at M.S. 210 at 101st Avenue and 93rd Street in South Ozone at about 6:30 p.m., according to law enforcement sources. 

    No one was hurt, but when she got out of the car, she took a 1-year-old child out of the car and handed the little girl to a stranger, allegedly saying, "I'm going to be arrested" before running away on foot, the sources said. 

    Police arrived and took the child to the hospital; she's expected to be OK. 

    The driver has not been found. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us