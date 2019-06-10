Police are seeking this woman for a purported April 2019 assault, after she allegedly punched another subway rider while wearing a baby strapped to her chest.

Police say a woman carrying a baby took offense at a bump when exiting the subway -- and allegedly got back on to punch the woman who brushed her.

The incident actually occurred in April, though the NYPD just released details on Monday.

According to police, a 53-year-old woman was attempting to board a southbound E train at the Forest Hills/71 Avenue station when she bumped into a woman exiting the train.

The exiting woman - who was both pushing a stroller and wearing an infant in a strap-on carrier - then allegedly got back on the train, punched the victim in the face and then fled.

The 53-year-old was treated for pain and bruising to her left eye.

The alleged attacker was described as a light-skinned woman around 30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).