Woman Carrying Baby Being Sought for Allegedly Punching Another Woman on Train - NBC New York
Woman Carrying Baby Being Sought for Allegedly Punching Another Woman on Train

She allegedly punched the victim while wearing a baby strapped to her chest

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    NYPD
    Police are seeking this woman for a purported April 2019 assault, after she allegedly punched another subway rider while wearing a baby strapped to her chest.

    Police say a woman carrying a baby took offense at a bump when exiting the subway -- and allegedly got back on to punch the woman who brushed her. 

    The incident actually occurred in April, though the NYPD just released details on Monday.

    According to police, a 53-year-old woman was attempting to board a southbound E train at the Forest Hills/71 Avenue station when she bumped into a woman exiting the train. 

    The exiting woman - who was both pushing a stroller and wearing an infant in a strap-on carrier - then allegedly got back on the train, punched the victim in the face and then fled. 

    The 53-year-old was treated for pain and bruising to her left eye. 

    The alleged attacker was described as a light-skinned woman around 30 years old. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

