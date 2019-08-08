Woman in Viral 'Go Back' Video Banned From Sesame Place

A woman captured in a viral video was banned from Sesame Place. A Muslim mother claims the woman told her to "go back" to where she came from. NBC10's Drew Smith speaks to the mother's sister.

A Pennsylvania woman was banned from Sesame Place after allegedly telling a Muslim mother to “go back” to where she came from before being recorded in a viral video that police are currently investigating.

Phylicia Smith Alexander told NBC10 she was at Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, on Monday with her family, including her cousin Zafirah Moore. Alexander said they were waiting in line for a ride when they observed a woman using profanity while arguing with another woman in line.

Alexander said Moore asked the woman to watch her language due to children being around. The woman then told Moore, who is a Muslim, to “go back to where you came from,” according to Smith.

“She was in garb,” Alexander said. “You assumed she was from somewhere else but she wasn’t. We’re from right here in Philadelphia.”

Moore began recording as the argument continued. The video, which was posted on Facebook, shows the woman giving Moore the middle finger.

“Go f--- yourself you b----,” the woman says.

The woman then swipes at the phone in Moore’s hand.

“Don’t take no pictures of me,” the woman screams repeatedly as children around her cry. “Get your f------ phone away from me!”

Alexander claimed staff members who responded to the incident treated her and Moore, “like we were the aggressors when in fact we were the victims.”

“I’m flabbergasted by the way we were treated, not only by this woman but also by the Sesame Place staff members who took no regards as to how we felt or was treated by this woman nor did they ask if we wanted to file a report against her,” Alexander said.

NBC10 reached out to Sesame Place. A spokesperson said they removed the woman from the park and permanently banned her from returning.

“Creating safe and inclusive experiences for all guests - especially children and their parents - is our top priority,” the spokesperson wrote. “The Sesame Place family deeply regrets that any park guest would have this kind of experience in our park. It runs counter to everything we stand for.”

Middletown Township Police told NBC10 they were made aware of the incident on Wednesday and are currently investigating. They interviewed witnesses as well as Moore’s family and are currently looking for the woman in the video.

NBC10 is not identifying the woman because she has not been charged with a crime.