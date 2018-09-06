What to Know The heat and humidity is cranking up again on Thursday and some severe storms will begin to pop up just in time for the evening commute

Meteorologists say the storms could be severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours and localized flooding

It then gets cooler after the cold front settles in, but Storm Team 4 is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Florence

The heat and humidity is cranking back up Thursday, and storms, some severe, will roll into the region just in time for the evening commute.

A southwesterly flow will take over the tri-state again, helping to crank up the temperatures, according to Storm Team 4. Highs are expected to soar into the 90s, but it will feel much more like 100 degrees at times.

A heat advisory has been issued for much of the tri-state and several schools will close early Thursday because of the excessive heat. Click here for all weather alerts and click here for school closings.

Storms will begin to pop up as a strong cold font begins to makes its way into the area just in time for the ride home. Meteorologists say some of the storms could be severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours and localized flooding.

The showers are expected to push out Friday morning, setting the stage for a much cooler weekend but it stays rather gray and cloudy, forecasters said.

Saturday will be the brighter of the day, but clouds will still linger, keeping the temperatures down into the 70s.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Florence is moving toward Bermuda and could hit the island early next weekend. After that, several forecast models take the storm toward the northeast coast, but it remains far enough off the coast for meantime.

