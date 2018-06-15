What to Know Two FBI employees exchanged texts and messages that included a running political commentary, the Justice Department's internal watchdog said

A higher vitamin D level might decrease the risk of developing colon cancer, particularly for women, according to new research

Controversial designer Stefano Gabbana is in hot water again for offering his unfiltered opinion, this time with Selena Gomez's fanbase

Anti-Trump Texts “Cast a Cloud” Over Probe, FBI Report Says

As the FBI investigated both candidates running for president in 2016, two FBI employees exchanged thousands of personal texts and messages that included a running political commentary — including newly released messages in which one of them expressed a desire to "stop" the election of Donald Trump. In a highly anticipated report, the Justice Department's internal watchdog said those messages sullied the FBI's reputation and "cast a cloud" over its investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton's emails, even if they did not affect the investigation itself. The report, which faulted former FBI Director James Comey for his handling of the probe, also cited anti-Trump communications sent by three other unnamed FBI employees. The messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page — both of whom worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe — have also given congressional Republicans ample fodder to criticize the Clinton investigation, which eventually cleared her, and to question the department's ongoing probe into Russian intervention and whether President Trump's Republican campaign was involved. That investigation, now led by Mueller, is also looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.

Trump Approves Plan to Impose Tough China Tariffs

President Trump has approved a plan to impose punishing tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods, a move that could put his trade policies on a collision course with his push to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons. Trump has long vowed to fulfill his campaign pledge to clamp down on what he considers unfair Chinese trading practices. But his calls for billions in tariffs could complicate his efforts to maintain China's support in his negotiations with North Korea. Trump met with several Cabinet members and trade advisers and was expected to impose tariffs on at least $35 billion to $40 billion of Chinese imports, according to an industry official and an administration official familiar with the plans. The amount of goods could reach $55 billion, said the industry official. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the matter ahead of a formal announcement. If the president presses forward as expected, it could set the stage for a series of trade actions against China and lead to retaliation from Beijing. Trump has already slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and European allies, and his proposed tariffs against China risk starting a trade war involving the world's two biggest economies.

Roller Coaster Derails in Daytona Beach; 2 Fall, 10 Rescued

Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet above the ground. According to the Daytona Beach Fire Department's Twitter account, two riders fell to the ground from the ride at Daytona Beach Boardwalk. It says a total of 10 riders were rescued. It says the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known. The Daytona Beach Police tweeted that it was assisting the fire department.

Fewer Teens Smoking, Doing Drugs, Drinking Milk, CDC Report Says

Fewer U.S. teens are smoking, having sex and doing drugs these days. Oh, and they're drinking less milk, too. Less than one-third of high school students drink a glass of milk a day, according to a large government survey. About two decades ago, it was nearly half. Last year's survey asked about 100 questions on a wide range of health topics, including smoking, drugs and diet. Researchers compared the results to similar questionnaires going back more than 25 years. One trend that stood out was the drop in drinking milk, which started falling for all Americans after World War II. In recent decades, teens have shifted from milk to soda, then to Gatorade and other sports drinks and recently to energy drinks like Monster and Red Bull. The survey showed slightly fewer kids are drinking soda and sports drinks now, compared to the last survey in 2015.

Higher Vitamin D Levels May Decrease Colon Cancer Risk, Study Shows

A higher vitamin D level might decrease the risk of developing colon cancer, particularly for women, according to new American Cancer Society research. NBC News reported colon cancer, the third-most common form of cancer in men and women, was more likely to be found among people with lower levels of vitamin D than recommended. The study focused on 12,000 people in the U.S., Asia and Europe. “Participants who had vitamin D levels that were higher than the recommended levels had a statistically significant 22 percent lower risk of colorectal cancer,” said Marjorie McCullough, senior scientific director at the American Cancer Society. Dr. Zhaoping Li, director at the UCLA Center for Human Nutrition, said she recommends taking at least 1,000 international units of vitamin D every day. Exposure to sunlight also helps the body produce vitamin D.

“So Ugly”: Gabbana Sparks Backlash After Selena Gomez Slam

Controversial designer Stefano Gabbana is in hot water again for offering his unfiltered opinion, this time with Selena Gomez's loyal fanbase. Gabbana, who co-founded Italian fashion label Dolce & Gabbana, slammed the pop star's appearance in the comments of a photo on The Catwalk Italia's Instagram account. "Proprio brutta!!!" Gabbana wrote alongside a collage of Gomez, which translates to, "She's so ugly." Gomez has not addressed the social media attack as of now, but her followers and a few of her famous friends have jumped to her defense. Commenters called Gabbana's insult "disrespectful" and "distasteful," with one writing, "Don't disgrace the brand, sir. Your merits in fashion don't give the right to insult a woman. This is so disgusting." Another added, "Not cool. I'll be throwing out all my Dolce & Gabbana items. Will not support a disgusting brand."

Millie Bobby Brown Deletes Twitter Account Over Memes

"Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown has deleted her Twitter account after users posted memes depicting her as homophobic. The memes featured photos of the 14-year-old with homophobic slurs. It is not clear why she was targeted. The actress' publicist did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Brown has been a supporter of LGBTQ rights and created a secondary Twitter account Milliestopshate last summer that remains active. Brown is set to return for the third season of the Netflix series.