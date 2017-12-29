What to Know Twelve people, including four children, were killed in a blaze near the Bronx Zoo on Thursday night

Four others were also critically injured after the blaze on Prospect Avenue near East 187th Street

The fire started on the first floor around 7 p.m. and quickly spread throughout the five-story building; the cause of the blaze is unknown

Three girls, ages 1, 2 and 7, an unidentified boy, three women, ages 19, 37 and 63, four unidentified men and one unidentified woman are among the dozen who died when a fast-moving fire engulfed their Bronx apartment building in a matter of minutes Thursday, officials say.

Officials have not yet released the names of the victims, but a relative at the scene identified the 2- and 7-year-old girls as Kylie and Kelesha Francis, and the 37-year-old victim as the girls' mother Karen Francis. The relative shared photos with News 4 of the children, one just a wide-eyed toddler sipping from a bottle, the other a young girl with a black leather jacket and hot pink pants.

Four other people were critically injured in the blaze on Prospect Avenue near East 187th Street, which is near the Bronx Zoo. A dozen others were rescued from the fire with varying injuries but were expected to survive. Those who were hurt were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and Jacobi Medical Center.

Mayor de Blasio, who on Thursday called the fire the worst such tragedy in decades, cautioned additional casualties were possible.



"This is the worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city in at least a quarter-century," he said at a news briefing Thursday. "Based on the information we have now, this will rank as one of the worst losses of life in many, many years."

Searches were set to be conducted to see if anyone else was still inside the building. De Blasio noted additional casualties were possible.

Authorities said the flames broke out on the first floor of the building and quickly spread up through the five-story, 25-unit structure. A spokesman for the mayor tweeted Friday that a small child playing with a stove appears to have sparked the blaze, which FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro called the fire "historic in its magnitude" because of the number of lives lost.