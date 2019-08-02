A judge presiding over the disciplinary trial of the NYPD officer accused of using a banned chokehold in the July 2014 death of Eric Garner has recommended the cop be fired. Andrew Siff reports.

What to Know Judge releases preliminary finding that NYPD cop accused of using banned chokehold in July 2014 death of Eric Garner should be fired

Officer Daniel Pantaleo had faced NYPD trial in the death of 43-year-old Garner, whose dying words, "I can't breathe," turned rallying cry

Garner, an unarmed black man, refused to be handcuffed after police stopped him on NY street corner for allegedly selling loose cigarettes

An NYPD judge recommended firing the officer accused of using a banned chokehold in the July 2014 death of Eric Garner, law enforcement sources familiar with the decision tell News 4.

The judge found officer Daniel Pantaleo -- who has been on modified administrative duty in the years since Garner's death on a Staten Island street corner -- guilty of using a chokehold on the 43-year-old father, which is banned under NYPD policy, according to a high-level source familiar with the decision.

The chokehold or no-chokehold debate was the crux of the entire case against Pantaleo, whom a grand jury declined to indict and whom the U.S. Department of Justice declined to prosecute. Prosecutors had argued the video, which captured Garner's dying words, "I can't breathe," clearly showed Pantaleo use a banned chokehold -- and the medical examiner's autopsy report listed a chokehold as the cause of his death. Health factors, including obesity and high blood pressure, were mentioned as contributing factors in that report.

Defense attorneys submitted that the move Pantaleo was seen using was not an illegal chokehold, but a department-approved takedown move used to subdue suspects resisting arrest -- and that his arm was not around Garner's neck when he said, repeatedly, "I can't breathe."

Decision on Daniel Pantaleo in Garner Case Expected Soon

The officer accused of killing Eric Garner in a chokehold may soon learn whether he still has a job or not very soon, as de Blasio faced protests during the debate Wednesday night. NBC 4 New York's Andrew Siff reports. (Published Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019)

The judge's Friday ruling is preliminary, not the final decision regarding the fate of Pantaleo. Next, both Pantaleo's attorney and attorneys for the Civilian Complaint Review Board, which prosecuted the case, will have an opportunity to meet with the judge to discuss the decision before it goes to NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill, who will ultimately make the decision on the officer's future.

The attorneys have up to two weeks to do that, then the departmental judge sends her final findings to O'Neill, who will decide whether to fire Pantaleo or not.

Asked about the case on "The Joe Piscopo Show" Thursday, O'Neill said the department has been working since Garner's death to build community trust.

"We have the same cops, the same sectors every day. We have great detectives dealing with the crime victims," O'Neill said. "There has to be real relationships and when something does happen, those relationships are established beforehand and then the trust is there and they'll trust us they'll give us the opportunity to explain what happened."

The development comes after the U.S. Department of Justice announced July 16 -- a day before its deadline -- that it would not file civil rights or criminal charges against Pantaleo.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr made the final decision in that case, an official said, adopting the recommendation of prosecutors in Brooklyn. Lawyers in the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division, however, had a different view and believed charges could have been pursued, according to two officials.

Family Livid After No Federal Charges in Garner Death

Five years after Eric Garner died in a confrontation with police on Staten Island, the officer will not face federal civil rights charges, the Justice Department has ruled. Two rallies were set for Tuesday night in response to the decision. NBC 4 New York's Andrew Siff reports. (Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019)

Garner, an unarmed black man, refused to be handcuffed after police stopped him on a Staten Island street corner in 2014 for allegedly selling loose, untaxed cigarettes. Video showed Pantaleo put an arm around Garner's neck in an apparent chokehold; the officer's attorney, though, said in opening statements that the cop's arm was not around Garner's neck when he said "I can't breathe."

Garner died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital. His death was ruled a homicide.

Those words became a rallying cry for the national movement against police brutality. Pantaleo's disciplinary trial kicked off May 13 to heightened emotions as protesters swarmed a major New York City highway at the height of the morning rush, stretching a banner across the FDR condemning the officer.

His family received $5.9 million from the city in 2015 to settle a wrongful death claim.