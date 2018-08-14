Two MTA Workers Contract Legionnaires’ Disease, Agency Says - NBC New York
Two MTA Workers Contract Legionnaires’ Disease, Agency Says

"Out of an abundance of caution we are working with the State Health Department to conduct a full investigation," MTA Bridges and Tunnels said

Published 42 minutes ago

    AP
    This undated image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a large grouping of Legionella pneumophila bacteria.

    What to Know

    • Two MTA employees have contracted Legionnaires’ disease, according to the agency

    • The employees, who work at two different locations, were both treated for the disease

    • The disease can be contracted by breathing in contaminated water droplets. It can't be passed from person to person

    Two MTA employees have contracted Legionnaires’ disease, according to the agency.

    The employees, who work at two different locations, were both treated for the disease, MTA Bridges and Tunnels said. 

    “Out of an abundance of caution we are working with the State Health Department to conduct a full investigation,” it added.

    The disease, a form of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacterium, can be contracted by breathing in contaminated water droplets. It can’t be passed from person to person.

    Earlier this summer, more than 20 people contracted the disease during an outbreak in Manhattan.

