What to Know Experts are warning people with Toys R Us gift card to use them now

There are reports that the company could be closing all of its 800 U.S. stores soon

In the past, gift card holders have not been able to reclaim money from companies who went out of business

If you’ve got a Toys R Us gift card, use it ASAP, bankruptcy experts warn, because there are reports the beleaguered toy giant may be shuttering all its stores.

Toys R Us will appear at a bankruptcy hearing on Thursday and it could come out the other side announcing the closure of its nearly 800 stores, according to a report in Business Insider.

"To say the vultures are circling is probably an understatement," Larry Perkins, the CEO and founder of the advisory firm SierraConstellation Partners, told Business Insider.

Last September, the company filed for bankruptcy and it has clearance sales underway at about 170 of its stores that it plans to close next month, according to Business Insider.

The company had hoped to make a comeback by increasing internet sales, but a dismal holiday season brought more bad news.

CNBC reported Tuesday that the chain is in the process of drafting the court motion for its liquidation plan, a move that will most likely result in the closing of all its 800 U.S. stores.



In the past, gift card holders have had little luck refunding unused gift card money during retail bankruptcies, according to Business Insider.

After customers filed a lawsuit against now-defunct Borders in 2011, a judge ruled that gift card holders would not be reimbursed for an estimated $210.5 million in gift cards, according to Business Insider.

Bankruptcy lawyer Corali Lopez-Castro told Business Insider it may be a matter of weeks before going-out-of-business sales start at Toys R Us stores.

Toys R Us declined comment to CNBC and Business Insider.