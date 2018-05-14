Thunderstorms Threaten Tri-State on Tuesday: Storm Team 4 - NBC New York
Thunderstorms Threaten Tri-State on Tuesday: Storm Team 4

Published 43 minutes ago

    Thunderstorms could make for a difficult evening commute Tuesday, and the rain won't be expected to let up until Wednesday, Storm Team 4 says. 

    Tuesday starts out dreary with a spotty shower, but high heat and humidity will return for the afternoon, along with partly sunny skies.

    Thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon, and some could be strong to severe during the late afternoon and evening, according to Storm Team 4. 

    Damaging winds, frequent lightning, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado are possible.

    Storms are expected to diminish after dark, but rain will continue into Wednesday. 

    Multiple Lightning Strikes in Manhattan Shake Camera

    Watch as lightning strikes in midtown Manhattan during Thursday's storm -- so fiercely at times that the camera shakes.

    (Published Thursday, May 10, 2018)

