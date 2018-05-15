Storm Team 4 has been tracking a developing severe weather system that may bring hail, isolated tornadoes, flooding downpours and 70 mph to the tri-state area Tuesday afternoon. Airports have warned of anticipated delays, and the severe risk zone has only increased over the course of the day.

The worst of the storm is expected in the city during the evening commute. Travel will likely be heavily impact. We've got you covered with real-time updates right here from the MTA, local airports, NJ Transit, PATH and other sources.