An 11-year-old girl died when a tree toppled onto a car outside her house in Newburgh as her mother was unloading the car during the storm. Michael George reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

What to Know An 11-year-old girl in Newburgh died during the storms Tuesday, when a tree toppled by winds crushed the car she was in, police say

A man was killed in Connecticut when a tree fell on his truck, according to Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton

The storms left widespread damage through the tri-state, and several NY counties have declared states of emergency; mass transit was a mess

Powerful storms pounded the tri-state on Tuesday with torrential rain and marble-sized hail, leaving at least two people dead and hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power.

Watch Tuesday's Severe Storms Roll into NYC in 15 Seconds

Timelapse video from midtown Manhattan shows the storm rolling into New York City. (Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018)

An 11-year-old New York girl was killed when a large tree toppled onto the car she was in. Police in Newburg said the girl and her mother had arrived home and were unloading the car when strong winds knocked the tree onto the vehicle. The mother suffered minor injuries.

Police were not identifying the mother and daughter as of Tuesday night.

Newburgh, in Orange County, was among the communities hardest hit by the wild storm, which left nearly a quarter-million customers without power in the tri-state amid flooding downpours, quarter-size hail and gusty winds.

Huge Hail, Giant Lightning Bolts as Severe Storms Bear Down

In Connecticut, a man was killed when a tree fell on his truck, according to Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton. A teenager also suffered serious injuries when he was hit by the roof of a dugout on a baseball field, Boughton said.

Officials there said schools will be closed Wednesday because of widespread power outages and downed wires through the city. Check school closings here.



commuter alert Crowds Swell Amid Rail, Subway Suspensions During Storm

The Brookfield Police Department said on its Facebook page that First Selectman Steve Dunn had "declared a town disaster."

"We ask that you remain indoors for the duration of this evening, until we can better assess damages tomorrow," police in the Connecticut town urged residents. "Please be aware that there are hundreds of downed trees, utility poles and electrical lines."

Watch Live Live Radar: See StormTracker 4 as Severe Storms Rage

Thunderstorms pummeled the entire region area through the evening commute, leaving behind destruction that's already prompted states of emergency in Dutchess, Orange, Putnam and Sullivan counties. Gov. Cuomo said on Twitter Tuesday night that he was "deploying members of the New York National Guard to assist with recovery operations."

Storms Bring Nightmare Commute at Grand Central

Storms made an abject mess of the commute, as Metro-North suspended all its lines out of Grand Central Terminal. Marc Santia reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Airlines canceled and delayed flights in and out of the region. In New York City, thousands of commuters were stranded in Grand Central Terminal after rail lines were temporarily suspended due to downed trees on the tracks.

Metro-North said it expects to operate regular train service on Wednesday on the New Haven Line, regular service between Croton-Harmon and Grand Central on the Hudson Line and regular service between North White Plains and Grand Central on the Harlem Line.

However, limited service is anticipated between Poughkeepsie and Croton Harmon on the Hudson Line and limited service is anticipated between Southeast and North White Plains on the Harlem Line. Service remains suspended between Wassaic and Southeast. Get real-time transit updates here.

NYC Scaffolding Swings in Dangerous Winds, Knock Down Trees

In NYC, giant metal construction pieces and scaffolding were no match for fierce winds -- they were sent whipping and spinning into the air, plunging dangerously onto the street. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Giant metal construction pieces and scaffolding were no match for the fierce winds -- they were sent whipping and spinning into the air, plunging dangerously onto the street. Toppled trees were a common sight across the city -- in Central Park, in Brooklyn and East Harlem.

Uprooted trees were reported across the Garden State, too. In Ho Ho Kus, a tree fell on Bernard Place, hitting a house and car; houses were also seen crushed by trees in Wyckoff and Scotch Plains, along with live downed wires. A lightning strike is believed to have been the culprit for a car fire along Route 46 in Clifton.

Severe Weather Downs Trees in New Jersey, Knocks Out Power

In Ho Ho Kus, a tree fell on Bernard Place, hitting a house and car; houses were also seen crushed by trees in Wyckoff and Scotch Plains. Ray Villeda reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

More than 250,000 customers were without power across the tri-state during the height of outages Tuesday evening, though power was starting to come back on through the night. NYSEG alone had 81,000 customer outages at its peak; the company says it's mobilized crews to its service areas in Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Delaware, Orange, Sullivan and Ulster counties, which appear to have been the hardest hit.

The National Weather Service said a tornado touchdown had been confirmed in Yulan, Sullivan County -- near Highland Lake -- by a trained spotter at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, but later said the report was incorrect. Despite several reports, there have been no confirmed tornadoes as of early Wednesday.



Temperatures will now plunge after an 87-degree forecast Tuesday. Only a high of 65 degrees expected Wednesday after an 87-degree forecast Tuesday. More rain is expected to finish the workweek.

Winds Whip Water Out of Rooftop Pool in NYC