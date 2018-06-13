What to Know A third Nassau County police officer was arrested Tuesday as part of an ongoing grand jury investigation

A third Nassau County police officer was arrested Tuesday as part of an ongoing grand jury investigation that also resulted in two other cops being arrested last week on narcotics charges, authorities say.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed that officer Bruce Moeller was apprehended and charged with conspiracy in the fourth degree.

His bail was set at $30,000.

His wife, Christina Moeller, was also arrested and is facing the same charge.

Her bail was set at $50,000.

According to court documents, between March 1 and June 4 the couple allegedly conspired to commit robbery with a deadly weapon.

It is not clear if the couple retained an attorneys to comment on the charges.

On June 4, two Nassau County police officers were on narcotics charges in Suffolk County following a grand jury investigation.

They were allegedly two of a total of nine individuals arrested on state narcotics charges.

The district attorney's office said the ongoing grand jury investigation is nearing completion.

