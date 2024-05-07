Shooting near Drake's Toronto mansion leaves security guard injured

A shooting outside Drake's Toronto mansion early Tuesday morning left a security guard seriously injured, police said.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a residence on Park Lane Circle, police said in a post on X.

A representative for the Toronto-born rapper, who has made headlines recently over a rap beef with Kendrick Lamar, said Drake was not injured. It is not clear if the rapper was home at the time.

When officers arrived at the residence they found the security guard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Inspector Paul Krawczyk said at a news conference. The security guard was standing outside a gate when he was injured.

He remains hospitalized in serious condition, Krawczyk said.

A suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, according to authorities. Krawczyk said that they do not know how many suspects were involved or what kind of car they were in, but noted that the shooting was captured on video.

A motive in the shooting remains unclear "because it’s so early" in the investigation, Krawczyk told reporters. Detectives have been in communication with Drake's team.

This is a developing story.

