Two Nassau County Cops Arrested on Narcotics Charges: Source - NBC New York
Two Nassau County Cops Arrested on Narcotics Charges: Source

By Joe Valiquette, Pei-Sze Chang and Greg Cergol

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NBC 4 New York

    What to Know

    • Two Nassau County police officers were allegedly arrested on narcotics charges in Suffolk County following a grand jury investigation

    • A source familiar with the investigation identifies the two Nassau County Police Department officers as Erik Skoglund and Karen Ernst

    • The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office says the investigation is still ongoing

    Two Nassau County police officers were arrested on narcotics charges in Suffolk County following a grand jury investigation, a source familiar with the investigation says.

    The source identifies the two Nassau County Police Department officers as Erik Skoglund and Karen Ernst. They are allegedly two of a total of nine individuals arrested Monday on state narcotics charges. The officers were given desk appearance tickets and released, according to the source.

    In a statement issued Tuesday, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said the investigation is still ongoing and “the Nassau County Police Department is cooperating fully.” Sini's statement did not say why the officers were arrested.

    The Nassau County Police Department had no comment.

    It is not immediately known if Skogland or Ernst retained attorneys.

