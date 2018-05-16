Safety at your fingertips is the promise of these new gadgets that you can wear. From technology as small as a dime that you can clip on to your clothing to be pressed during attack, to a hand-held blunt weapon that emits military-grade pepper spray, there's no shortage of gadgets to keep you safe.

We tested five of them with self-defense expert Steve Kardian. "Your greatest weapon is your brain," he says. "[When your heart is beating] at 115 beats per minute, you lose your fine motor skills which are like dialing a phone, using a key to open up your door...So if you have something immediately at your fingertips, you’re better off." Check out the gadgets that could save your life below.