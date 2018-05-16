 The 5 Pieces of Wearable Technology That Could Help Protect You From Attack - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

The 5 Pieces of Wearable Technology That Could Help Protect You From Attack

By Jumee Olabanji and Erica Jorgensen

5 PHOTOS

40 minutes ago

Safety at your fingertips is the promise of these new gadgets that you can wear. From technology as small as a dime that you can clip on to your clothing to be pressed during attack, to a hand-held blunt weapon that emits military-grade pepper spray, there's no shortage of gadgets to keep you safe.

We tested five of them with self-defense expert Steve Kardian. "Your greatest weapon is your brain," he says. "[When your heart is beating] at 115 beats per minute, you lose your fine motor skills which are like dialing a phone, using a key to open up your door...So if you have something immediately at your fingertips, you’re better off." Check out the gadgets that could save your life below.

More Photo Galleries
Stunning Rainbow, Sunset After the Storm
Photos: See Inside the Maryland House Shaped Like a Mushroom
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us