An 11-year-old girl was raped in the bathroom in broad daylight of a Bronx park by another teen, police say. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Monday, Oct. 29, 2018)

What to Know The teenager wanted in connection with the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl earlier this month has been found dead, sources said

The girl was allegedly raped inside a Bronx park bathroom in broad daylight, police say

The girl was near Hilton White Park in Morrisania on Oct. 14 around 11 a.m. when she met with the assailant, according to officials

The teenage suspect in the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Bronx park has been found dead, a law enforcement source said Tuesday.

The source said the 16-year-old was found on the awning of a building in the Bronx late Monday morning, shortly after posting "bye" on his Snapchat account. Police are treating his death as an apparent suicide.

The girl was near Hilton White Park in Morrisania on Oct. 14 around 11 a.m. when she met with the assailant, the NYPD said last weeked.

Cops later said the girl told them she had seen the alleged rapist in the neighborhood before, but didn't know who he was.

She went with him into the bathroom and was raped, police said. The attacker fled on foot.

The victim went home, reported the attack and went to the hospital to be checked out.